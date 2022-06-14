Ada Joann Hare Obit

Ada Joann Hare, 63 of Bruce, Florida, passed from this life on June 14, 2022.

Joann was born on December 19, 1958 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Edison Gay and Ida Mae McKinney. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was of the Christian faith and attended Bruce Assembly of God Church when her health permitted. Joann loved spending time outdoors, gardening and farming, as well as drinking her daily cup of coffee on her front porch. She loved drawing and will be remembered by her family and friends for her artistic talents. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Ida Mae Gay; beloved husband: Donnie Earl Hare; son: Donnie Hare; brothers: Floyd E. Gay Jr., Tommy Gay, John Wayne Gay; sisters: Lois G. Lamb, Mary F. Molinaro, Linda F. Barfield, Ramona G. Phillips.

She is survived by her two sons: Randy Hare and wife Melissa of Bruce, Florida, Shawn hare and wife Ashley of Bruce, Florida; brothers: George W. Gay of Bruce, Florida, Stevie Gay of Bruce, Florida; sisters: Helen Nowlin and husband Joe of Westville, Florida, Patricia Aufenthie of Bruce, Florida, Marie Pettis of Ponce de Leon, Florida, Betty Pruett and husband Johnny of Ponce de Leon, Florida, Barbara Williams of Vernon, Florida; grandchildren: Jordan Hare, Josie Hare, Amora Allen, Jewlie Cosby, Adelina Hare, Madilyn Hare, Heather, Michael, Meagan, Sydney; great grandchildren: Anthony and Kingston; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Graveside funeral service will be held 3PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Ebro Cemetery in Ebro, Florida with Rev. Michael Presley officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida.