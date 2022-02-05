Abbie Gail Rudd Obit

Abbie Gail Rudd, 84, of Alford, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Abbie was born on September 12, 1937, in Hawkinsville, Georgia to Stacey Bundrick and Lessie Carpenter. Abbie loved serving the Lord and was a member of Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida. A wonderful cook, she always took the opportunity to make sure you were fed, whether it was family, friends or strangers. She had a creative and nurturing soul, and loved to sew, as well as making floral arrangements. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Stacey and Lessie Bundrick; son: Adam Rudd; brothers; Clarence Bundrick, William Bundrick, Johnny Bundrick, Eddie Bundrick; sisters: Bessie Bundrick, Margaret Bundrick, Catherine Granger Womack; grandchild: Nicholas Rudd.

She is survived by her husband: Hurdis Rudd of Alford, FL; sons: Steve Rudd (Bobbi) of Alford, FL, Stan Rudd (Jennifer) of Chipley, FL; daughter: Ginger Rudd of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Derek Rudd, Ashley Seekins (KJ), Dustin Abbott, Laci Laney, Stacey Pyle (Chris); great grandchildren: Tanna, Daniel, Ashton, Emma, Seth, Jonah, Kaede, Isla; four grandbabies: Harley, Dyna, Chi Chi, Destini, Sadie

Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Monday, February 7, 2022 at Sapp Church Cemetery in Cottondale, FL with Bro. Danny Jackson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30-10:30 Monday, February 7, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home.