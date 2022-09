The Bonnett Pond Community Church will be celebrating its 74th Homecoming Service, Sunday, September 25th. We invite you to celebrate with us. Services will start at 10:30 a.m. with special and congregational singing followed by the homecoming message delivered by Pastor Shawn Justice. Everyone is invited to stay for lunch which will follow the morning service. The church is located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Road between Wausau and Vernon.