Wonderful night at the Jim Trawick Park with all the Collins Raye and the Easton Corbin fans at the 67th Panhandle Watermelon Festival Friday night!

Saturday another great day, pancake breakfast with The Shriners at 7:00 a.m., Hot Trot, starting and ending at the Florida Panhandle Technical College.

The PWF Car Show was successful. There were More than 150 registered vehicles this year! Congratulations to all the winners. All the activities at the Agricultural Center. The football team and cheerleaders made everything look easy, what a group effort, passing out water at the Watermelon 5k run or “Hot-Trot” and moving watermelons at the Ag. Center.

Great 67th Panhandle Watermelon Festival Parade!