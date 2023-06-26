67th Annual Watermelon Festival Concert

On Friday June 23, 2023, I attended the annual Watermelon Festival concert featuring Collin Ray and Easton Corbin. Despite having been a rainy week, the weather was clear and beautiful.

The gates opened at 5pm and festival goers poured into the park. The festival had a whole area of inflatable bounce houses for the kids to play on. Free watermelon was being passed out to everyone

who cared to enjoy some. Food at the concert was being grilled and sold by the Chipley Fire Department. There were smiling faces everywhere I turned.

Local singer Leah Pettis sang the Nation Anthem beautifully. Collin Ray Came onto the stage shortly after 6pm. He performed songs like “that’s my story” “Love, Me” “Scars” and “I can still feel you” He performed with so much energy and passion. In My opinion he was a great opening act.

Easton Corbin finally came onto the stage at about 8 pm and performed hits like “Clockwork” and “Baby be my love song”. He also performed a brand-new song titled “Marry that girl”, a love song he dedicated to the all the couples in the crowd. Fans danced and sang along to every song.

The Watermelon Festival concert is a free event that brings friends and family together for a night of fun and entertainment in our very own hometown. As a citizen of Chipley, I am appreciative to everyone who works hard to make this event possible each year and I hope it continues for many years to come.

Amber Maxwell