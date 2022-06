Saturday 25th June, 2022 breakfast 7:00am, Hot-Trot 7:30, 1st place men”s and over all, Travis Boltjes, 1st place women, Keegan Welch. Car show, and The Parade. The Washington County Historical Society had a successful book signing on Saturday, during the Watermelon Festival with local authors J Sauls, Beverly Nield and Kathryn J Hardy.