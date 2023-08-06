Possum King and Queen Contest

Friday Night August 4th, 2023, The Town of Wausau, Possum Capital of the World, held their 54th annual Wausau Funday and Possum Festival. The family friendly event had live music followed by the famous Possum King and Queen Contest. The contest had a well-qualified group of judges, Larry Basford, State Attorney for the 14th judicial Court, Judge Brandon Young, Circuit Judge for the 14th Judicial Court Circuit, Candace Newman, News Channel 7 noon and 5:30 PM anchor, Judge Devon Collier, 14th Judicial Circuit, Judge Russell Roberts, of the 14th Judicial Circuit.