Oscar Foxworth joined Sure Shots 4-H Club in 2019 and found his niche. Since then, he has spent nearly every Sunday afternoon practicing with his team and coaches at Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports. He earned his first trophy at the Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match placing 2nd in sporting clays. From there he was hooked on the sport and the clay target games of skeet, trap, and sporting clays.

As a member of Sure Shots 4-H Club and the Sure Shots 4-H Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), Oscar has traveled throughout the southern region and to Ohio to compete in skeet, trap, and sporting clays matches. In just four years, he has brought home some impressive titles like 2nd place trap in the 2020 Alabama state SCTP match, 3rd place trap in the 2021 SCTP regional match, and 1st place in team skeet doubles at SCTP nationals.

In 2022, Oscar set his sights on a new clay target discipline – Olympic skeet. Olympic skeet requires a lower gun mount and has faster targets than the games of American skeet and trap. With parents who fully support his love of clay target sports, Oscar recently traveled to the Bridge Creek Clays South Georgia Youth Shooting Club, a USA Shooting Olympic Training Center. After a try-out with one of the coaches, Oscar was invited back to be coached at the facility and will begin shooting in Olympic skeet matches. His goal is to be on the winner’s podium to earn a spot on the Junior Olympic Skeet Team.