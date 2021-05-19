4-H public speaking contest

The top public speaking students took to the stage last night informing, entertaining, and explaining at the annual Washington County 4-H Public Speaking Contest.

Teachers work with students to develop topics, research, and write their speeches as well as teach them how to project their voice, use expression, make eye contact, and commit their speeches to memory. Students compete in their classrooms and for grade level awards before advancing to the county competition.

The top placing students were:

4th grade – 1st place-Abigail Black, 2nd place-Haylee Cooper, 3rd place-Hailey Forehand

5th grade – 1st place-Teddi Thornton, 2nd place-Luke Overstreet, 3rd place-Kinley Wilkes

6th grade – 1st place- Rebecca Patton, 2nd place-Eva Zuraff, 3rd place-Ni’Yonah Garner

For over 30 years, Washington County schools have participated in this 4-H in the Classroom program. The Florida 4-H Public Speaking Contest is in nearly every Florida county and is sponsored by the Florida 4-H Foundation. A special thank you to our judges Abby Sapp, Keegan Welch, and Shelby Brock, all previous 1st place county winners, and Tracy Andrews, Jennifer Sapp, and Hannah Strickland.

Special guest judges: Keegan Welch, Shelby Brock, and Abby Sapp

For information about other Washington County 4-H programs, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at juliepd@ufl.edu.

