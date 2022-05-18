4-H Public Speaking Contest

For over 30 years, the 4-H Public Speaking Program has been a spring staple in Washington County School District 4th, 5th, and 6th grade classrooms.

Teachers use 4-H materials to teach their students topic selection, research methods, composition, and delivery techniques for public speaking. Students then compete on the classroom level with winners advancing to the school grade level competition. From there, each grade advances their top three speakers to the county-level contest.

Winners from the 2022 4-H Public Speaking Program for Washington County included:

6th Grade – 1st Emma Weeks, 2nd Kinley Wilkes, 3rd Electa Stucki

5th Grade – 1st Tinsley Corbitt, 2nd Kendria Ingram, 3rd Abigail Black

4th Grade – 1st Reagan Wiwi, 2nd Presley Sawyer, 3rd Shelby Brock

The Florida 4-H Public Speaking Program is powered by sponsor Florida Power and Light. Tracy Andrews, Florida Power and Light’s external relations manager welcomed the crowd of over 150 students, family and friends, administrators, and teachers.

FP&L is committed to assisting Florida 4-H with their mission to develop and foster communication skills through community support of local youth programs like Florida 4-H.

For more information about UF/IFAS Extension Washington County 4-H, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu. UF/IFAS is an equal opportunity institution.