2022 Academic Scholarship



ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP

Presented by SPANISH TRAIL PLAYHOUSE

Eligible candidates will be any student in Washington County who is graduating from Chipley High, Vernon High School, Grace and Glory, Washington County Christian School or from Home School.

The scholarship is for $1000 and is to be used at any accredited college, university or technical college.

The deadline for application is Thursday, April 11, 2022.

REQUIREMENTS:

Volunteer with the Spanish Trail Playhouse plus community services. (Volunteer hours are accepted from all high school years) Submit application with current transcript and a validated Spanish Trail Playhouse volunteer form. Current G.P.A. of 3.0 or better.

Application and Certification forms can be found on the website: spanishtrailplayhouse.com/scholarship