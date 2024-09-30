Roger Sasser Obit

Roger Sasser, age 85 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at his home. He was born on April 1st, 1939 in Chipley, FL to the late Louis Sasser and Nora (Creamer) Sasser.

Roger served his Country in the United States Army and later worked for West Florida Electric until his retirement.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Jr. Sasser, Virgil Sasser, Milton Sasser, Bobby Sasser, Margie Ricks and Madelyn Martin.

He is survived by his children, LeAnne Manuel and husband Jimmy of Bonifay, FL, Roger Dale Sasser and wife Tina of Graceville, FL Julie Ball of Cottondale, FL. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jason Manuel, Haleigh Hemanes and husband Chad, Tiffany Edwards and husband Chad, Trent Ford and wife Mary Ashley, Mary Beth Sasser, Ryder Sasser, Grace Louise Sasser, Grayson Ball and wife Gracie, Rae Ball, Kindal Ball and Corey Holiday, Ashley Hogue and husband Hyden, 9 great grandchildren, Jaren Manuel, Jaylee Manuel, Hayden Ford, Ava Blake Ford, Jackson Edwards, Dawsey Edwards, Braxtyn Holiday, Riley Jo Hogue and Truman Hogue.

A Memorial Service to Honor the Life of Roger will be announced at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.