William Edward ( Bill ) Halland Obit

William Edward (Bill) Holland, 90 of Flowood, Mississippi, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2024, at The Blake Assisted Living Facility.

Bill was born December 8, 1933, in Atmore, Alabama to Robert Benjamin Holland and Margaret Mae (Gainer) Holland. He graduated from Chipley High School in 1951 having played football, baseball, and basketball. Bill was also member of both the marching band and jazz band where he played Trombone. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, on September 11, 1954. Bill turned down a football scholarship to Livingston University and opted to attend Georgia Tech, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1957. After attaining his degree he went to work as a Mechanical Engineer for Chemstrand/Monsanto Corporation in Pensacola, Florida for 40+ years, where he held a US Patent for his invention that eliminated static cling from nylon clothing in the 1970’s. Bill served in the United States Army Reserves, spending many years with the 361st Civil Affairs Command in Pensacola, and retired as a Full Colonel after 29 years of service. During retirement he enjoyed many things to include fishing, farming, woodworking, and his dogs and cats. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Benjamin Holland and Margaret Mae (Gainer) Holland; beloved wife of 67 years: Nancy (Bell) Holland; two brothers: Ben and Pat Holland; a son-in-law: Robbie Buttrick; and a daughter-in-law: Sally Dorries.

He is survived by his 4 children: Margaret Ellmer (Mark) of Flowood, Mississippi, Carole Buttrick of Hollywood, Maryland, Wes Holland (Christie) of Oxford, Mississippi, Jay Holland (Heather) of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters: Joanne Gainer Walsingham and Barbara Bell (John); five grandchildren: Susan Ellmer Treloar (Jason), Sarah Buttrick (Walter), Nancy Buttrick Carlile (Wayne), Sam Ellmer, and Emma Holland; seven great grandchildren: Madi Ellmer, Weston Treloar, Hunter William Carlile, Mary Katherine Ellmer, Eowyn Buttrick, Jackson Ellmer Treloar, and Mason Sawyer Carlile.

Graveside funeral service with Full Military Honors will be held 11AM Friday, May 3, 2024, at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family would like to thank the following organizations and individuals for taking such good care of Bill: The Blake of Pensacola-especially Charlene Wetzel; The Blake of Flowood- especially Bonnie, Veronica, Victoria; Covenant Caregivers and Gentiva Hospice, out of Flowood.