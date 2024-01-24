The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will be featured in concert Monday evening, January 29 at 7 PM Central Time at Chipley High School auditorium, located at 1545 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida. General admission tickets are $20 and are available for purchase in advance by calling Chipley High School (850) 638-6100 or are available for purchase at the door. The event, as with previous appearances of the orchestra at Chipley High School, is a sponsored not-for-profit fund raising event with all proceeds going to support the award-winning Chipley High School band program. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest Big Bands of all time. This year’s event promises again to inspire young listeners and entertain audience members of all ages with unforgettable melodies played in the unique Miller style and unparalleled musical showmanship that have kept the band’s popularity undiminished for over eighty years.”