Brenda Kaye Bruner Obit

Brenda Kaye Bruner gained her wings on April 30th, 2023. Brenda was born in Port Arthur Texas on January 8th, 1958.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha Doris Pippin, her father, Bascom Haley Pippin, and her brother, Dennis Pippin.

She is survived by her loving daughters Felicia Nickels of Chipley FL, Ashley Hill of Chipley FL, Amber Adams and husband Cliff Adams of Guntersville AL, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Brenda passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. The family would like to express their gratitude to Covenant Care Hospice and Brown Funeral Home.

A Memorial will be held at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net