John William “JW” Kellum, age 78 of Panama City Beach, FL passed from this life on Saturday, April 29, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1944 in Geneva County, AL to the late Roy Kellum and Lois (Sellers) Kellum.

JW was a Chipley High School Graduate Class of 1962 and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Following his military career he went to work for and retired from the Florida Department of Corrections.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Kellum. Survivors include, his loving wife, Sarah Kellum of Panama City Beach, FL, one son, Alan Kellum and wife Diane of Lexington, KY, three daughters, Ladonna Adams and husband Tim of Panama City, FL, Debbie Henderson and husband Gerald of Pansey, AL, Penny Stewart and Tim of Dothan, AL, two sisters, Rhonda Mulhern and husband Jack of St. Augustine, FL, Brenda Edenfield and husband Rodney of Clayton, NC, seven grandchildren, William Kellum, Patrick Kellum, Trenton Adams, April Norris, Amy Hatcher, Sydney Stewart, Megan Stewart, four great grandchildren, Jayce, Adalyn, Jackson and Piper.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Glenwood Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Doctor Ricky Plummer will be officiating.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net