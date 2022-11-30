Chipley High School Girl Basketball Hosted Port St. Joe Girl Basketball Tuesday November 29th. Chipley went ahead from the start and won the game with the final score 43-23

Scoring for Chipley: K. Hunter five 2 Points, 3 out of 4 from the free throw line, total 13 points. M. Sullivan three 2 points, Total 6 points. T. Ware three 2 points, 0 out of 2 from the free throw total 6 points. M. Ashcroft 2 points. N. Collins 2 out of 4 from the free throw. S. Whitaker 0 out 2 from the free throw. K. Cooper Two 3 pointers, two 2 pointers, four out of six from the free throw line, total 14 points.

Scoring for St. Joe: J. Lenox two 3 three pointers, six 2 pointers, 0 for 2 from the line, total 18 points. T. Shackleford three out of 4 from the line. A. Segree one out of six from the free throw line. J Hills one out of 4 from the free throw line.