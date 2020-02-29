CareerSource Chipola will hold the following meetings in the month of March:

(1) Youth Committee Meeting – March 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM – CareerSource Chipola Community Room, Marianna, FL

(2) Joint Executive/Finance Committee Meeting – March 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM (CT) – CareerSource Chipola Community Room, Marianna, FL

(3) Board Meeting – March 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM (CT) – CareerSource Chipola Community Room, Marianna, FL

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.