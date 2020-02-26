Youth gardening with Chipley Garden Club

by Gweneth Collins

Working with youth is one of Chipley Garden Club’s members’ favorite things to do! Each February, in preparation for the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair, the club has a flurry of activities at Kate Smith Elementary School and Washington County SHAPE. This year was no different.

Throughout the year club members collected dried materials from their gardens and roadsides. Different types of containers are gathered, recycled and repurposed. A variety of plants are propagated. Farm Credit of Northwest Florida and Kirby’s Blossoms both provide support for the projects.

The youth project activities began last Fall when club members assisted 163 second grade students with the construction of terrariums and provided live potted plants for 80 first and third graders and students in the SHAPE program.

February activities began as club members assisted over 150 fourth graders as they assembled succulent dish gardens. The next week, 65 fifth grade students showcased their creativity by producing dried floral designs. And the club ended the month with 45 fifth graders as they designed colorful live arrangements with guidance from club members. Line, filler, focal point!

Youth Chairman Linda Pigott remarked, “We love working with the students at KMS and, this year, we had over 400 ‘youth gardeners’! We share how to take care of plants, provide instruction on floral design for both dried and live materials, and explain the dynamics of terrariums and dish gardens. We also transport all the entries to the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair and do the judging. The kids really enjoy our visits which are fun and educational!”

If you are interested in learning more about Chipley Garden Club’s projects or would like to attend a meeting, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month.