Youth activities to resume

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-131 allowing organized youth activities to operate effective immediately.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-131

(Expanding Full Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery)

WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-52 declaring a state of emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on April 29, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-112 initiating Phase 1 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery; and

WHEREAS, on May 14, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-123, bringing all Florida counties into Full Phase 1.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (l)(a) of the Florida Constitution and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order:

Executive Order 20-123 is extended, with the following modification:

Section 1. Organized Youth Activities

Organized youth activities may operate, including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, and child care. Summer camps and youth recreation camps may operate including, but not limited to, those defined 409.175 and 513.02, Florida Statutes, respectively.

Section 2. Effective Date

This order is effective immediately.