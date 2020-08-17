Yount obit

Mrs. Fay Jenkins Yount, 77 of Grand Ridge, FL, passed away on August 16, 2020 at Jackson Hospital following a sudden onset of Covid-19.

Mrs. Fay was born in Graceville on February 19, 1943 to the late Preston and Wauness Whiddon Jenkins. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a 1961 graduate of Graceville High School. Mrs. Fay retired from LeHigh Furniture and UniMac. She enjoyed working outdoors and doing things to help not only her family and friends, but anyone who needed a helping hand. She was an active member of the Sneads First Assembly of God Church.

Survived by her husband of 35 years Darrell Yount, Grand Ridge, three children Scott (Becky) Partin, Marianna, FL, Sonia (Norman) Herrin, Panama City, FL, Sebrina (Darryl) Matthews, Sneads, FL, one step-son, James (Melissa) Yount, Marianna, FL; two brothers Don (Tina) Jenkins, Hollister, CA, Kenny (Dale) Jenkins, Ponce De Leon, FL; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions at this time, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville with Rev. Juno Douglas officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family request flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Sneads Assembly of God Church c/o Aimee Douglas 2062 River Road Sneads, FL 32460.