Young obit

Lizbeth Young, age 70, of Tallahassee, FL, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.

Lizbeth was born in Miami to Alston Clark and Ida Mable Lamb on November 30, 1949.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Bocus of Ft. Lauderdale; son, Gerald Young of Naples; and sisters: Mary Stone of Texarkana, TX, and Agnes Privett of GA.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with David Baldwin officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.