Young obit

Donna Ann Young, 63, of Bonifay, Florida passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, in Geneva, Alabama.

Donna was born in Sweet Lips, Tennessee on March 10, 1957. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who enjoyed spending time with everyone and making memories.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home.

Preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Gatley Young, two granddaughters Harley Evans and Leah Shelley.

She is survived by her husband Jimmy Douglas Adams; five children Levi Shelley (Natasha), Alan Evans, Jr. (Brandy), Anthony Evans (Gale), Keith Harman, Doug Adams; one brother Donald Young, two sisters Daphne Young, Dena Young; five grandchildren Alan Evans, III, Patience Evans, Mila Shelley, Levi Shelley, Jr. and Kinsley Adams.