Yellow Jackets win district championship

The Vernon Yellow Jackets Boys Basketball team avenged two earlier close losses to the Malone Tigers Saturday night and in the process became the 1A District 3 Champions defeating Malone 45-35.

Vernon was led in scoring by Darrell Powell with 20 points and EJ Reddice with 10 points. Also scoring for Vernon were Dyvion Bush and Will Dempsey with 5 points each; Caeden McDonald with 3 points and Jordan Speed with 2 points. The Jackets displayed an aggressive and stingy defense in holding the Tigers to 35 points with no Malone player reaching double figures. Caeden McDonald led the Yellow Jackets in rebounding with Will Dempsey and Jordan Speed providing huge assists in Vernon’s rebounding efforts.

Vernon’s District Championship was its first since 2006.

The Yellow Jackets now advance to play Franklin County at Vernon Thursday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m.