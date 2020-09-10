Years of faithful service at BCF

For the past 77 years, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has successfully trained and equipped students for the task of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.” Despite the revisions in name, buildings, degrees, leadership, and so many positive improvements, the heart and soul of BCF has remained solid and the desire to “Tell the Story of Jesus” is stronger than ever. The rich history of the school and the achievements of the graduates that have passed through these doors has been mainly attributed to the years of faithful and deeply committed teaching and service of the faculty, staff, and administration.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen recently celebrating thirty years of visionary leadership. In his words, “Thirty Years of Preparing the Called,” rings true in every area of his life. To some people, the registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” is a catchy slogan or nice little motto, to Kinchen, it has been a mandate. A visionary leader who has never given up hope, celebrated thirty years of faithful service to a small Christian college with a huge God ordained purpose. Kinchen is the longest serving president the college has had in its 77-year history.

In addition to celebrating the incredible accomplishments of our BCF President, Business Affairs Manager Polly K. Floyd celebrated 35 years of faithful service to the administration of the college and Piano Professor Angela E. Glover has served for 31 years teaching and leading in the music division.

Several faculty and staff members have 20 or more years of service to the institution including Professor of Music Buford Cox with 28 years and the Administrative Assistant to the President Laura Sowell with 27 loyal years of service. Academic Dean and Professor of Evangelism and Missions Robin Jumper has 25 years of faithful service and BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr has cheered on students for 24 years. David Coggins, Professor of Leadership and Christian Education, Travis Freeman, Professor of Old Testament, and Mark Rathel, Professor of Theology and Philosophy have all served faithfully for 22 years at the college. A very familiar face and friend to the campus is Judy Fullington, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Operations/Comptroller, who has served for 20 years.

Through these men and women and others who have invested so much in the lives of BCF students, only time will tell the impact their ministry has been. From 1943 to 2020, BCF faculty and staff have faithfully dedicated their lives to the mission of changing the world while championing the great commission. Anticipation is high as to what the Lord has in store for the next 100 years! For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.