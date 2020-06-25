Yearby obit

Ms. Edith Juanita (Hunter) Yearby, of Chipley, Florida, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on June 18, 2020. She was 88 years old.

Edith was born on December 24, 1931 to the late Henry Hunter II and Lucretia (Lee) Hunter in Quincy, Florida. She was raised in Quincy, Florida in a Christian home and later in life became a member of Johnson Temple First Born Church of Chipley, Florida. She attended grade school in Rock Bluff, Florida and high school at Roulhac High School in Chipley, Florida, where she graduated in 1953. She was employed with the Washington Rehab & Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida in housekeeping for numerous years.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons: Robert Hogans of Louisville, Kentucky, and Johnny (LeAnn) Smith of Martinez, Georgia; daughter: Cynthia Wilder of Alexandria, Virginia; nine grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren; two siblings: James Hunter, and Doris Alice Hunter Robinson, both of Chipley, Florida; sister-in-law: Jeanette Hunter of Bankston, Alabama; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of Edith’s Life will be held 10 AM CST, Saturday, June 27, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the St. Joseph Cemetery, Chipley, Florida with Pastor Brenda K. Seymore and Jr. Bishop W.A. Potter, officiating. Public WalkThrough Viewing will be held from 6-8 PM CST, Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida.

In consideration of public health and safety, facial masks are asked to be worn and social distancing to be practiced at both the Viewing and the Celebration of Life. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.