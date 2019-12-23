Year in Review: Protecting and Promoting the Health of All Floridians

TALLAHASSEE— Today, the Florida Department of Health (Department) is highlighting the public health efforts in 2019 that are resulting in successful health outcomes for Floridians across the Sunshine State. The Department extends their appreciation to state and local partners who have contributed to these efforts. These successes would not be possible without the hard work and cooperation of the individuals that make up Florida’s public health system.

“Florida is the third largest state in the third largest nation, so ensuring quality health services for our residents and visitors is a monumental duty,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to recognize the public health accomplishments being made on a daily basis and I applaud the passionate men and women who serve to provide their communities with the essential health services that make Florida the healthiest state to live, work and play.”

“The work being done throughout Florida in the area of public health is having a real impact on communities throughout our state— both now, and for generations to come,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “It is crucial that we remain vigilant in these efforts towards improving public health so that all Floridians can lead their healthiest lives.”

“The value and care we have for the well-being of our citizens is what drives the Department to generate positive health outcomes for all men, women and children across this great state,” said Florida Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees. “The successes we have accomplished this year are a reflection of the importance with which we take our mission to protect and promote the health of all Floridians.”

Accomplishments and successful outcomes that advanced public health in Florida for 2019 includes the following: