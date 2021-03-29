Wyatt obit

Larry Wayne Wyatt, 66, of Malone died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 15, 1955 in Donalsonville, GA to Lynnette and Ronald Wyatt. He graduated from Malone High School in 1973. Larry loved to hunt and spend time outdoors, he also loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marlene Holley and Buddy Wyatt.

Larry is survived by his son, Christopher Wyatt and wife, Challis of Tallahassee; daughter, Lindsey Wyatt of Lynn Haven, FL; stepdaughters, Jessica Key and husband, Freddy Key, Erin Hewett; sister, Brenda Hunt of Marianna; nine grandchildren, Mary Katherine Wyatt, Logan Sellers, Gavyn Carter, Raylee Hewett, Hannah, Dillon, Jackson, Owen, and Easton Key; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside internment will be 2 p.m. (CDT), Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Lake Mystic Cemetery, Bristol, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.