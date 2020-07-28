WAUSAU – The 5th annual Wrestling Against Cancer event is set to take place at the Possum Palace in Wausau on Saturday, August 8.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to help Washington County resident Ryan Langford with his medical expenses as he continues to battle Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive brain cancer.

Organizer Jack Patterson began the wrestling benefit when his sister was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago. To help her with the medical costs, and to raise awareness about cancer, Patterson instituted the annual cancer benefit wrestling show.

“Cancer affects a lot of people,” said Patterson, a pro-wrestler out of Bay County. It affects them not only physically, but also emotionally and financially. This is a small way we can help ease that burden.”

Last year, the benefit was dedicated to Madison Wilson, a Chipley teen who was then battling and has since beaten Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

This year’s line-up includes Donnie B. Waylon Barley, Bill Weaver, Fantasy, Cali Man, Silas Brown, Chief Little Bear, Uptown Funk, and more.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Possum Palace, located at 3121 Possum Palace Drive in Wausau. The first bell will ring at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, with admission free for children age 3 and under.

Masks and gloves will be provided at the door, and social distancing will be observed.

For more information about Wrestling Against Cancer, follow Jack Patterson on Facebook.