Bonnie Ree Wood, age 92, of Westville, FL, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City.

Born Saturday, November 19, 1927, in Coffee County, AL, she was the daughter of the late Shelby Calhoun and the late Rosa Lee Kelly Calhoun.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Dalton Wood, and sons: Timothy Wood and Kenneth Wood.

Surviving are son, Ronald Wood and wife Patricia of Southport; daughter, Linda Kay Alvis of Southport; sister, Kathleen Peoples of Milton; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, Westville. Interment was in Hickory Hill Cemetery, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church.