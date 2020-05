The Chipley Woman’s Club will hold their annual big yard sale on Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held inside the clubhouse, located at 607 North 5th Street.

There will be toys, holiday decorations, furniture, tools, appliances, electronics, dishes, linens, books, clothes, jewelry, purses, and lots more.

Any donations of items to the sale are welcomed and appreciated. Call 260-5896.