Woman killed in dog attack

A resident of Home Sweet Home, an assisted living facility in Washington County, died after being mauled by a pack of dogs earlier this week.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a dog attack just after 4 p.m., Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim severely injured on the side yard of an adjoining property.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation, still in its early stages, has led investigators to evidence indicating the five dogs responsible for this attack lived on the property of the group home. The dogs have since been removed from the property by the Washington County Animal Control.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and we are working diligently with the Department of Health and all other assisting agencies to ensure the future safety of the residents of this facility, as well as all other assisted living facilities within our county,” said Sheriff Crews.