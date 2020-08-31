Woman arrested on drug charges

A Cairo, GA, woman is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of methamphetamine.

At approximately 8:28 p.m. Saturday night, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Rd. 277 and Clayton Rd. in Chipley, on a Dodge Ram, occupied by two female subjects.

During the traffic stop the deputy noticed the passenger of the vehicle, 43-year-old, Sandra Kay Harrell, acting suspicious. K9 Axil was deployed and alerted to the passenger side door of the vehicle. Both women were asked to exit the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Inside, deputies located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

After a round of questioning, Harrell admitted to having a “bottle of something”. She retrieved the bottle and inside it contained two bags which tested positive for methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle was released, on scene, with no criminal charges. Harrell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.