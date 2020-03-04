Woman arrested after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A Graceville woman is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that crossed into Alabama Tuesday, March 3.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tagless vehicle he observed traveling east on Highway 2, but the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jayce Lynn Johnson, ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, instead turning north onto Highway 171.

From there, Johnson sped into Alabama, at first slamming on brakes in an attempt to have the patrol vehicle run into the back of her car, and then speeding in the opposite lane of traffic before turning west on Alabama County Road 4 and then immediately onto Beefmaster Road, where she nearly struck another vehicle.

The pursuit crossed back into Holmes County on Wyatt Odom Road, where Johnson lost control of her vehicle and landed in a ditch after overshooting the intersection at Whitaker Road. The deputy pulled up behind Johnson, and she put her car in reverse, purposefully striking and damaging the deputy’s patrol vehicle before fleeing north on Whitaker Road and then onto Selma Church Road.

Johnson finally stopped and exited her vehicle at a residence on Culbreath Road, where she was detained by the deputy as Bonifay Police Chief Chris Wells arrived to assist.

Johnson was arrested and is charged with hit and run – leaving scene of crash involving damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, and vehicle not having registration.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Bonifay Police Department for their assistance.