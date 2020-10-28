Winning scarecrow builders announced

Chipley Garden Club is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 Downtown Chipley Scarecrow Building Contest.

The Residential Category winner is Mildred Morris at 851 Falling Waters Road. One judge remarked upon seeing the entry, “It is just sooo sweet!”

In the Commercial Category, Washington County Sheriff’s Department entry with its hand-carved pumpkin head (compliments of local artist Chad Gainey) was the winner.

Both winners received a cash prize of $150. As an unannounced prize, all entries received a $10 cash award for Community Spirit & Participation.

“We extend a big Thank You to all our scarecrow builders! This year we had some very nice entries – they were all winners in one way or another,” remarked Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins. “Every year Chipley Garden Club displays our scarecrow collection downtown and it was very nice to have some new “faces” on the scene. We appreciate folks showing community spirit during these strange days.”

One by one, the scarecrows will be slipping out of town soon to make room for turkeys and Chipley’s famous Christmas lights. The garden club and Washington County Historical Society are looking forward to their return in September 2021 at the 9th Annual Scarecrow Building Contest & Craft Festival. You could start planning your entry for next year now!

Chipley Garden Club continues to meet while practicing social distancing/mask rules. If you are interested in attending a meeting on the 1st Wednesday of every month at 10AM, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536 for additional information.