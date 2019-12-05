Wilson obit

Mr. Herman H. Wilson Jr. age 65, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama with his family at his bedside.

Herman was a native of Graceville, Florida and served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman H. Wilson, Sr., and Missionary Eva Mae Roberts Wilson.

He is survived by his son, Deandre Ivey (Tatiana) and granddaughter: Robin Ivey all of Hinesville, Georgia; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 2:30 PM, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue, Graceville, FL with Pastor Debra Bell delivering words of comfort.

He will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.