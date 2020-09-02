Williford obit

Ms. Dianna May Williford, 68, of Marianna, FL, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Dianna was born December 13, 1951 to the late Roland and Rhonda Gilkey Lay in Charleston, WV. She was a CNA at Chipola Health & Rehabilitation for over 20 years. Dianna enjoyed reading and most of all, spending time with her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amanda Morado; two sisters, Sandra Williams and Mary Carson; three brothers, Jimmy Lay, Harold Lay, and Jack Lay.

Dianna is survived by two granddaughters, Marci Resendiz and Amelia Morado, grandson, Antonio Resendiz; brother, Dick Lay; sister, Phyliss Joy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be conducted in Emmanuel Holiness Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.