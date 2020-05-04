Williams obit

Jimmie Nell Williams, age 88 of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Jimmie Nell was born on June 23, 1931 in Washington County, Florida to Robert Miner and Sallie Brock Miner. A lifelong resident of the Panhandle, she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Sallie Miner; husband: William Frank Williams Jr.; brother: Cecil Miner; sisters: Frances Owens, Audrey Harris.

She is survived by her sons: Billy Williams and wife Patricia of Graceville, Florida, Bobby Williams and wife Shirleen of Cottondale, Florida; grandchildren: Travis Williams (Kim), Clay Williams (Vicki), Cheryl Williams (Dell Corbin); great-grandchildren: Jade Williams, Hunter Williams, Taylor Sewell (Stephen), Colby Williams, Luke Clark, Ian Reardon, Cierra Relyea (Byron), Jenna Corbin, Chandler Corbin, June Lewis, Joey Wells; great-great-grandchildren: Brody Sewell, Madison Relyea.

In consideration of community health and safety of the public, a private graveside service will be held at Galilee Methodist Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.