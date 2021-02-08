Williams arrested by JCSO

On February 04, 2021 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a phone call in reference to a suspicious individual sleeping outside of a gas station located on Highway 231. Upon arrival of the Deputy the subject was found to be passed out and not responding to verbal commands. As the Deputy approached the gentleman they observed what appeared to be a firearm lying beside him. The “firearm” was quickly recovered and determined to only be an air pellet pistol.

The subject was awakened by Deputies and identified as Randy Williams. A check of Williams’ information through NCIC/FCIC returned he was on active probation for drug related charges with special conditions of remaining within Bay County. Due to Williams being in violation of his probation he was placed under arrest. Williams gave Deputies permission to search his person and while doing so found tin foil with crystal residue in his pocket along with a cut straw which also had residue. The residue was field tested and returned a presumptive positive result for the presence of methamphetamine. Also lying on the ground next to where Williams was sleeping was a plastic rubber maid style container which contained 6.6 Grams of suspected marijuana. Williams was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on his charges.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield would like to thank the citizen, who made the call to law enforcement, and encourages others to do the same when you see suspicious activity around their homes or businesses in the county.

Arrested:

Randy Lee Williams

Male 27 Years of age

Panama City, FL

Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana Not More Than 20 Grams

Violation of Probation