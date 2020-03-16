Wicker obit

Mrs. Josie Leavins Wicker, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 14, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born November 6, 1952 in Panama City, Florida. Josie was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Leavins and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Bankston.

Josie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ben Wicker of Bonifay, FL; her mother, Della Coatney Leavins of Vernon, FL; five children, Greg Wicker of Bonifay, FL, Linda Brock and husband Nevil of Vernon, FL, Becky Prescott and husband Scotty of Westville, FL, Lori Ann McCoy and husband Scott of Bonifay, FL and Tammy Bankston and husband Joe of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Wayne Leavins and wife Pam of Schertz, TX; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Dalton, Buddy, Josh, Jason, Hannah, Zach, Abby, Dustin, Brandon, J.D., Ariel and Matt; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Weeks Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.