Whitson obit

Genell Lawrence Whitson, age 77 of Chipley, passed from this life on June 26, 2020 at her residence.

Genell was born in Chipley, Florida to RL and Helen Gay Lawrence. Genell was known by many as a very giving person who never sought recognition for her generous acts of kindness. She loved gardening, reading, her two cats, and her favorite TV series Star Trek. She attended Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: RL and Helen Lawrence; husband: Jerry Whitson; sister: Margaret Lawrence.

She is survived by her two daughters: Reene Whitson-Gonzalez and husband Robert of Ashville, Ohio, Lillian Annette Whitson of Chipley, Florida; son: Lance Whitson and wife Maria of St. Petersburg, Florida; three sisters: Mary Parslow, Pat Posner, and Judy Claxton.

Graveside funeral service will be held 5PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Rich Elligson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.