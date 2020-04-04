Whitfield obit

Kay Whitfield, 71 of Marianna, FL died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Kay was born on November 4, 1948 to the late Edward Watson & Arlene Coleman Davis. She was a faithful member of the Christian Center Church since 1979. She loved raising, training, and showing horses in her younger years. She had a life long passion for self education and increasing knowledge which was evident by her attending Chipola College in her 40s and receiving her Associates Degree.

She was proceeded in death by her son, Charles Edward Whitfield; parents, Watson & Arlene Davis; father and mother in law, Charles & Helen Whitfield; brother, Early Davis and wife, Doris; brother, Jimmy Davis & wife, Barbara; and brother in law, Charles Whitfield II.

Kay is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph G. Whitfield; son, Joseph Whitfield II & wife, Krystal; daughter, Annika Cline; grandchildren, Stephen Daniels & wife, Stephanie of Sierra Vista, AZ, Bryan Whitfield & wife, Pasley of Bonifay, FL, Hannah Colbert of Pittsburg, PA, Devon Whitfield & wife, Laura of Baumholder, Germany, Lydia Cline of Panama City, FL, Emily Cline of Panama City, FL, Connor Cline of Panama City, FL, Aaron Whitfield of Marianna, FL, and Libby Whitfield of Marianna, FL.; great grandchildren: Jocelyn, Naomi, Anna Rose, Layla, Hayes & Lola; and many nieces, nephews & close friends.

A private funeral service will be conducted at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will be in Roberts Cemetery near Wewahitchka, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.