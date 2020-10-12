Whiteman obit

Ms. Joanne Grace Whiteman, 64, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joanne was a strong and determined woman who pushed her family through many tough times over the years. She utilized many skills in her life from accounting, to carpentry, to teaching, and much more. She was loved by family, friends, and neighbors alike. Joanne will be missed by all.

Joanne was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Riley.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Whiteman; son, Justin Whiteman; and brother, Chuck Mock.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.