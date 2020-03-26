Whitehead obit

Mr. Robert Earl Whitehead, age 87, of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus on March 24, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.

Robert was born on February 2, 1933 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Floyce Alto Whitehead and Mary Alice Smith Whitehead.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by one daughter, Peggy Joyce Whitehead, one sister, Edith Bragg, one grandson, Brian Whitehead and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Whitehead.

He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army.

Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Opal Whitehead; five sons, Randall Whitehead, Jimmy Whitehead and wife Barbara, Terry ‘Bo’ Whitehead and wife Muriel, Thomas ‘Tom’ Whitehead and Tony Whitehead all of Bonifay, FL; three daughters, Pat Birge and husband Wilk of Bonifay, FL, Lisa Corbin and husband Ross of Seale, AL and Amanda Hickman and husband Dale of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Nellie Jo Pitts of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Harriel Whitehead and wife Wynell of Nederland, TX; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020, in the New Smyrna Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Rev. Mitch Johnson and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.