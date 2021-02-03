White obit

Mrs. Emily R. White, age 78, of the Springfield Community in Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Southeast Health Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was a native of California and a member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Jacob City, Florida.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Edward and Alice McWilliams Hall; husband, Deacon Franklin White, Sr.; and son: Franklin White, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters: Trudie White-Black (Wendell) of East Vale, California and Terri Evans (Cornell) of Compton, California; a son: Leonard White of California; a sister: Patricia Lee of Moreno Valley, California; four grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 6, 2021 (facial coverings and social distancing) from the Springfield AME Church Cemetery in Marianna, Florida with the Reverend Obadiah White officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.