White obit

Mr. Wayne White, Sr. “Big Wayne”, age 68, of Hermitage, Tennessee and formerly of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The son of the late Charlie Sr. and Savannah White, Mr. Wayne White, Sr., was born on August 12, 1952 in Campbellton, Florida. He attended St. Paul High School, Campbellton, Florida. Wayne had resided in Hermitage, Tennessee for many years and had been employed with Summit Hospital EVS, as a full-time employee for twenty-five years, and in addition worked part-time for Enterprise Car Rental for ten years.

Wayne enjoyed life and lived life to the fullest with no regrets. Wayne was a guy with a great sense of humor; he always had great stories to tell that made you laugh. If you ever met him, he would be someone you would not forget.

Preceding him in death: parents, Charlie Sr. and Savannah White; son, Marco White; brothers: Charlie White, Jr. and Roy Hall; nieces: Brenda Hall and Francina Jackson; nephew: Johnny Hall; and great nephew: Edward Roberson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted and loving wife, Brenda White; his loving daughter, Mynita Griffin (Daniel) of Hinesville, Georgia; two bonus daughters which he loved as his own, Lotoya Johnson and Latonya Johnson both of Hermitage, Tennessee; a son: Wayne White II (Skye) of Hermitage, Tennessee; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Dwayne White of Campbellton, Florida, Larry White (Valerie), Ermie Harris (Blake), Bobbie Bagley (John), Helen Gathers (William); sister-in-law: Mattie White all of Tampa, Florida; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephew; other loving cousins and friends including, Betty White and Barbara Davis McKee; other family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 6:00-7:00 PM in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

The immediate family will have a graveside service on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the St. Paul/New Bethel Cemetery, 5180 Highway 273, Campbellton, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

All services will be observing CDC Guidelines.