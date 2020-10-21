GRACEVILLE, FLA. – West Florida Electric Cooperative honors Bo Ussery, George Cesil, and Ryan Barrett, who tragically lost their lives two years ago this week while working to restore power to its members in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Their acts of selfless service live on in our hearts and minds. We remember. Please continue keeping their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers, especially during this time.
One Reply to “WFEC remembers linemen”
I worked with Bo for 20 yrs, I considered him one of my best friends. I miss him every day and I pray for Him and all of his family. He was one of the best Men I have ever met. Love him and miss him very much