WFEC outage update

GRACEVILLE – As of 1:00 p.m. approximately 5,800 West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) members across our four-county service area are without power. The majority of those are in Jackson & Calhoun Counties.

Line crews are battling the elements and working to make repairs as quickly but safely as possible in these conditions. Approximately 2,800 members served by the Altha substation could experience lengthy outage times today. PowerSouth’s mobile substation is en route to assist in that area. We encourage those members to take the necessary steps to ensure their health and well-being until power can be restored.

West Florida Electric members can monitor restoration efforts on the co-op’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/wfeca), website (westflorida.coop), mobile app and online outage map located on the website.

To report outages, please call 844-688-2431 (844-OUTAGE1).