Westville woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A local woman was arrested as a result of a search warrant served Tuesday, April 14.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Officer executed the warrant at 1997 N. Highway 181 in the Prosperity community, making contact with 36-year-old Lydia N. Harris.

A search of the home gleaned more than an ounce of methamphetamine, as well as ecstasy, scales, new and used syringes, pipes, and new baggies for the packaging and selling of methamphetamine.

Harris was arrested and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending.