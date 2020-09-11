Westville woman charged with possession of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday, September 10, to 1274 Highway 179A in Westville in response to a complaint of drug activity.

Deputies made contact with home occupant, 26-year-old Megan M. Gleaton, who gave consent for a search. Inside Gleaton’s bedroom deputies located two glass smoking pipes loaded with methamphetamine, along with a marijuana grinder and baggies.

Gleaton was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.